Tracking Showers Late Work Week

SYNOPSIS - Wednesday will feature plenty of clouds with highs only reaching the upper 60s, courtesy of the nearby boundary shifting into the area. A brief warmup is expected for Thursday with some of us in the middle 70s. A few showers will be possible Thursday afternoon, with most of the rain coming in overnight into Friday morning. Cooler air follows the front as highs will range in the upper 50s to lower 60s Friday and Saturday.

TODAY - Partly sunny to mostly cloudy. High near 68°. Winds NW 5-10 mph 0%

TONIGHT - Mostly cloudy. Low near 55°. Winds Light E mph 0%

TOMORROW - Mostly cloudy, few PM showers. High near 76°. Winds SW 5-10 mph 30%

EXTENDED

FRI: Clouds & rain depart, sunnier PM. Low: 48° High: 61° 70% AM

SAT: Mostly sunny. Low: 37° High: 58° 0%

SUN: Mostly sunny. Low: 40° High: 63° 0%

MON: Mostly sunny. Low: 42° High: 68° 0%

TUE: Partly cloudy. Low: 45° High: 73° 10%

WED: Partly sunny, few showers. Low: 54° High: 72° 30%

THUR: Partly cloudy, slight chance of showers. Low: 55° High: 71° 20%

COASTAL FORECAST WEDNESDAY- Smooth On Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds S 5 kts. Seas 1 Foot Or Less

4Warn Weather Team on Social!

Twitter

@MetDavidPaul, @AmberKulick_wx, @zach_hatcherwx, @emilyactonwx

Facebook

WTVY 4Warn Weather Team, Chief Meteorologist David Paul, Meteorologist Amber Kulick, Meteorologist Zach Hatcher, Meteorologist Emily Acton

