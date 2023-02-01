Teacher wows community with snow shark sculptures

A Michigan artist and teacher is known for using her talents to spread joy throughout her community. (Source: WXYZ, Facebook/Jennifer Rameriz Art, CNN)
By Alexandra Bahou, WXYZ
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 10:55 AM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON HEIGHTS, Mich. (WXYZ) - A Michigan artist and teacher is known for using her talents to spread joy throughout her Detroit-area community.

And this time, Jennifer Ramirez is making waves for creating snow shark sculptures in her front yard.

“It’s just too much fun. Everybody has so much fun with it, and they enjoy it and they appreciate it,” Ramirez said of her sculptures.

The snow sharks took Ramirez about three days to complete. She welcomes the community to stop by to take photos with them.

This isn’t the first time Ramirez has made a splash with art in her community. In 2020, she made the news for her fence artwork, bringing smiles to people when they needed it most.

“There’s not enough joy in the world, and if I can share joy through my art and bring joy then I’m going to keep doing it,” she said.

For Ramirez, art is more than just her profession.

“I love creating, I just love creating anything, you know, I try to instill that in my students … it’s so much fun for me just to create,” she said.

Copyright 2023 WXYZ via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Inmate in jail cell in in this undated photo
These Wiregrass inmates freed from prison
Portsmouth Public Schools says Arlisha Boykins, an assistant basketball coach at Churchland...
High school basketball coach posed as player in game, school system says
Income rates
Alabama rent-to-income rates rank high nationally
Cam Ward, Director of the Alabama Board of Pardons and Paroles (front, left) stands outside the...
Judge denies Alabama AG’s request to stop release of 408 inmates
Photo of previously unidentified Florida woman Mary Anga Cowan.
Fla. woman found in Ga. in the 80s identified through DNA

Latest News

Gerald and Tara Weaver leave behind three children.
Parents killed while traveling to son’s basketball game
Australian authorities find a missing radioactive capsule after six days of searching for it.
Radioactive capsule that fell off truck found in Australia
Sexual Abuse
Dothan man charged with sexual abuse of a minor
This combination of photos shows Missy Elliott, George Michael and Willie Nelson, who are among...
Missy, Willie and George Michael among Rock Hall nominees
Australian authorities find a missing radioactive capsule after six days of searching for it.
Missing radioactive capsule found