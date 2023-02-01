Southeast Health kicks off heart health awareness month

Southeast Health Medical Center is spending the month of February recognizing those who suffer...
Southeast Health Medical Center is spending the month of February recognizing those who suffer or have suffered from heart disease.(WTVY)
By Kinsley Centers
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 5:06 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - One person dies every 34 seconds in the United States from cardiovascular disease, that’s according to the CDC.

To bring awareness to this alarming statistic, Southeast Health Medical Center is spending the month of February recognizing those who suffer or have suffered from heart disease. This is the hospitals 19th year initiating this campaign.

“There’s a lot of people who have this disease and are attributing their symptoms to other things, and we wanted to make people a little more aware so they can have this problem looked into maybe before a catastrophe happens,” said cardiologist Chris Centafont D.O. with Southeast Cardiology.

Throughout the month of February, News 4 will be taking a closer look at where Alabama and the Wiregrass stands when it comes to heart disease.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Portsmouth Public Schools says Arlisha Boykins, an assistant basketball coach at Churchland...
High school basketball coach posed as player in game, school system says
Inmate in jail cell in in this undated photo
These Wiregrass inmates freed from prison
Cam Ward, Director of the Alabama Board of Pardons and Paroles (front, left) stands outside the...
Judge denies Alabama AG’s request to stop release of 408 inmates
Income rates
Alabama rent-to-income rates rank high nationally
Photo of previously unidentified Florida woman Mary Anga Cowan.
Fla. woman found in Ga. in the 80s identified through DNA

Latest News

Flowers Hospital is bringing awareness to a serious nationwide issue, by a way as simple as...
Flowers Hospital begins 28-day Healthy Heart Challenge
The recalled meat and poultry products were shipped to stores across the country.
2.5 million pounds of canned meat, poultry products recalled over contamination risks
COVID-19 is at a “transition point,” but it remains a public health emergency of international...
How President Biden’s plan to end Covid-19 emergencies will impact you
Health professional talks injustice trauma after release of Tyre Nichols video