Southeast Health kicks off heart health awareness month

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - One person dies every 34 seconds in the United States from cardiovascular disease, that’s according to the CDC.

To bring awareness to this alarming statistic, Southeast Health Medical Center is spending the month of February recognizing those who suffer or have suffered from heart disease. This is the hospitals 19th year initiating this campaign.

“There’s a lot of people who have this disease and are attributing their symptoms to other things, and we wanted to make people a little more aware so they can have this problem looked into maybe before a catastrophe happens,” said cardiologist Chris Centafont D.O. with Southeast Cardiology.

Throughout the month of February, News 4 will be taking a closer look at where Alabama and the Wiregrass stands when it comes to heart disease.

