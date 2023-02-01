Sen. Britt to serve on three committees

U.S. Sen. Katie Britt.
U.S. Sen. Katie Britt.(Source: Office of U.S. Sen. Katie Britt)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 5:19 PM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WAFF) - United States Senator Katie Britt will serve on the Senate Committees on Appropriations; Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs; and Rules and Administration during the 118th Congress.

In a press release from Sen. Britt’s office, it was announced the committee assignments were ratified by the Senate Republican Conference on Wednesday. The full Senate is expected to approve an organizing resolution.

Sen. Britt released the following statement about serving the Committee on Appropriations:

“There is no doubt that Alabama having a seat on the Appropriations Committee is critical for our state, and I’m pleased that we’ll continue to be directly represented in this important process moving forward.  One of my top priorities will be ensuring we maintain a strong national defense and that our men and women in uniform are the best equipped, resourced, and trained in the world, so that American families remain safe and free.  I am going to be a voice for restoring fiscal sanity in our country by spending hard-earned taxpayer money responsibly and responsively.  We need to get back to regular order and end the wasteful spending that’s poured fuel on the inflationary fire that is devastating Americans in every corner of our country.”

Sen. Britt released the following statement about the Senate Committee on Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs:

“I’m eager to be an outspoken advocate for commonsense consumer protections and fostering a financial environment that promotes freedom, opportunity, and prosperity for hardworking families, small businesses, and retirees across our state and nation.”

Sen. Britt released the following statement about the Committee on Rules and Administration:

“The institution of the Senate is important to me, and I look forward to being a champion for the Constitution, the rule of law, and the Senate’s cherished tradition of robust debate and civil discourse on the Rules Committee.”

