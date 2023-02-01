Police identify suspect killed by officers in shooting at Omaha Target

Omaha police released surveillance photos of Joseph Jones, 32, the man they say terrorized shoppers at a Omaha Target store with an automatic rifle.(Omaha Police Dept.)
By WOWT staff and Gray News staff
Feb. 1, 2023
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT/Gray News) - The identity of a man who was killed after firing shots into a Target store in Omaha has been released.

On Wednesday, Omaha police identified the man as 32-year-old Joseph Jones of Omaha.

According to a department news release, Jones purchased the rifle used in the incident at a Cabela’s sporting goods store four days prior to the shooting at Target.

Omaha police say just before noon on Tuesday officers were dispatched to the Target store near 180th Street and West Center Road for reports of shots fired in the store.

A Nebraska trooper and Omaha police officers arrived and fatally shot the suspect, officials said.

Police said Jones had an AR-15-style rifle and 13 loaded magazines of ammunition.

Police shared a photo of the AR-15-style firearm used in the shooting at an Omaha Target store.(Omaha Police Dept.)

The officer involved in the deadly shooting was identified as Officer Brian Vanderheiden. He has served with Omaha police for 20 years.

“He has been placed on paid administrative leave per department policy,” the release states.

Omaha Police said Officer Brian Vanderheiden is on paid administrative leave after shooting the man terrorizing a Target store in west Omaha.(Omaha Police Dept.)

Police were planning to allow customers who fled the shooting scene to return to the store briefly to obtain personal items they left behind.

The Target will remain closed for shopping while police continue to investigate the deadly incident.

Tuesday’s incident was the second fatal officer-involved shooting in Omaha in less than a day.

Two Omaha officers were hurt in a shooting with a man at a storage facility Monday night. The 38-year-old killed in the exchange of gunfire was wanted on two warrants stemming from incidents involving a woman he was in a relationship with.

