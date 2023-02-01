McCreight’s bank fraud sentences bumped up

A federal judge will sentence Visit Dothan Chief Executive Officer Aaron McCreight on bank fraud charges earlier that had been scheduled.
By Ken Curtis
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 7:06 PM CST
Court records show the sentencing has been moved from February 17 to one day earlier.

As CEO of Go Cedar Rapids he and an assistant, Doug Hargrave inflated revenue and attendance projections to obtain a $1.75 million loan for the tourism group to stage a three-day music festival in 2018.

The men pleaded guilty in January 2022.

Though a crowd of 30,000 had been projected, only about 8,000 bought tickets for the three-day event NewBo Evolve, headlined by superstars Kelly Clarkson and Maroon 5.

GCR, funded by hospitality taxes, folded $2.3 million in debt, stiffing Banker’s Trust, festival vendors, and others.

McCreight was fired but, a few months later, surfaced as president and chief executive officer of Visit Dothan, a group like Go Cedar Rapids.

Following his arrest, McCreight received a unanimous endorsement from Visit Dothan Board of Directors who continue to stand by him, praising strides he has made to improve Dothan’s tourism industry.

Neither he nor Hargrave are accused of using those ill-gotten gains for their personal use.

McCreight and Hargrave will be sentenced in Cedar Rapids.

