Kidnapping trial avoided with plea

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Fla. (WTVY) - Travis Dickson Wilson, apparently suspected of a Houston County crime, received 30-years after pleading guilty Monday to a Florida panhandle kidnapping.

The Cottondale man admitted to Deadly Weapon, Carjacking, Kidnapping, Robbery, Burglary of an Occupied Conveyance While Armed, and Aggravated Battery, according to 14th Judicial Circuit State Attorney Larry Basford.

He entered the plea as jury selection was about to begin.

Five of the crimes were committed in Washington County, while the Sexual Battery was occurred in Jackson County.

DNA matched Wilson when Florida officers discovered that he was suspected in a similar Houston County crime, per the statement.

Court records show he has not been charged with a Houston County crime, though that could be because Wilson has been held in Florida.

Florida Assistant Attorney Shalla Jefcoat praised the work of investigators.

“They identified the defendant by three means: good old fashioned police work, social media and forensics,” she said.

