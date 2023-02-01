Goodman: We’re going after man accused of robbing, molesting Dothan bridal shop clerk

Dothan police confirm they obtained three warrants for the arrest of Travis Dickson Wilson following the alleged holdup and sexual assault at Andrews Bridal Shop on April 1, 2019.
Dothan Police have confirmed they have three warrants for the arrest of Travis Dickson Wilson...
Dothan Police have confirmed they have three warrants for the arrest of Travis Dickson Wilson (pictured) following the alleged sexual assault of a a bridal shop clerk(Florida 14th Judicial Circuit State Attorney Office)
By Ken Curtis
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 12:31 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The Dothan arrest of a man suspected of robbing and molesting a bridal shop clerk appears imminent, with Houston County’s new district attorney promising to vigorously pursue his prosecution.

Until now, those arrest warrants are unexecuted because Wilson has been jailed in Florida where he awaited trial for other violent crimes.

But this week, he pleaded guilty to a plethora of charges related to the abduction of a Chipley woman two days after the Dothan incident and received 30 years.

With his Florida cases settled, Wilson is expected to be brought to Dothan and formally charged on Robbery, Sexual Abuse, and Sodomy charges.

“We plan to go serve the warrants and make sure that this suspect is held accountable for the heinous crimes he is charged with committing,” Houston County District Attorney Russ Goodman told News 4 on Wednesday.

