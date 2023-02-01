Flowers Hospital begins 28-day Healthy Heart Challenge

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Heart disease is a leading cause of death in the United States. Every year, about 805,000 people across the nation have a heart attack, that’s according to the CDC.

This alarming number is why Flowers Hospital is working to reduce the risk of heart disease by championing a 28-day Healthy Heart Challenge. They are bringing awareness to a serious nationwide issue, by a way as simple as receiving an email.

The challenge began on February 1st and will continue throughout the entire month Each day participants will hear a familiar tone with a reminder that could save their life.

The email will educate the recipients on heart health by including short, informative articles, quick tips, and a daily challenge.

The initiative will teach participants how to eat healthier, get active, relieve stress and lower blood pressure.

Jeff Brannon, the CEO of Flowers Hospital, hopes this will motivate people to build healthy habits beyond the month of February.

“I hope maybe this will be a life changing event for some people because you know heart disease is so prevalent in America, but it is also prevalent in our region and it’s something we want people to pay attention to,” Brannon said.

Brannon said he is leading by example and is a participant in the challenge himself, and he challenges you to join him.

This challenge is free, and people can sign up any time this month.

Click here to sign up.

