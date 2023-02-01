Dothan man charged with sexual abuse of a minor

Sexual Abuse
Sexual Abuse(DPD)
By WTVY Staff
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 11:22 AM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A police investigation resulted in a Dothan man being charged with sexual abuse of a minor under the age of 16 years old.

Froilan Joel Ramierez-Lopez, 19, of Dothan, has been charged with one count of Sexual Abuse First Degree and one count of Attempted Sexual Abuse First Degree.

He is currently being held with no bond.

According to Dothan Police, the investigation began Monday, January 30, after an allegation of inappropriate sexual contact between an adult male and a minor under the age of 16.

Due to the nature of this case and the Alabama Juvenile Privacy laws, no further information will be released about this case.

