Dothan City Schools host Job Shadow Day

Dothan Tech sign
Dothan Tech sign(WTVY)
By Sydney Wallace
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 5:37 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Many in the Dothan Tech community are excited to kick off the Award-Winning annual Job Shadow Day, hosted by Dothan Tech.

The traditional event allows local students the opportunity to engage and build the skills and knowledge they need to continue to purse their various career pathways.

48 local businesses were invited to the event where 90 students were given the opportunity to participate in the specific industries of their choosing.

After a long and fulfilling day, students will return to campus where each of them will share their own personal experiences with the business they chose.

Dothan City Schools Workforce Coordinator, Ryan Richards says, “After being selected as Governor Ivey’s K-12 Work-Based Learning Seal of Excellence after such a successful inaugural event, we are excited to continue and grow the offerings of this opportunity. This event truly changes the lives of the students who participate.”

Dothan Tech is excited for the well participated event and is grateful toward the businesses, who were willing to take a step toward being trailblazers in leading the next generation of employees.

Students will have the opportunity to visit the Child Advocacy Center, Dothan City School, Southeast Health, Wallace Community College – Health Sciences, Alfred Saliba Family Services Center, along with many other places in the Wiregrass.

