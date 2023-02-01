1 in critical condition, 1 injured after roadside accident in Troy

Two men were ejected from a bucket lift after it was hit by a tractor trailer.
Location of the crash in Downtown Troy, Alabama.
Location of the crash in Downtown Troy, Alabama.(WTVY)
By Jacklynn Lambert
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 4:26 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A roadside accident in downtown Troy landed two men in the hospital.

According to the Troy police department, officers arrived on the scene at North Three Notch Street around 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

Witnesses told police that the two men were ejected out of the lift and onto the roadway after a tractor trailer hit the bucket lift they were on working on a nearby building. After striking the bucket lift, the driver of the tractor trailer kept driving on Three Notch Street.

Officials say that officers were able to locate the trailer on Henderson highway.

Troy Fire Department personnel rendered first aid to the men before transporting them to a Montgomery hospital.

One man remains at the hospital in critical condition. The second man was discharged Tuesday afternoon.

The identities of the men are not available at this time.

This is an ongoing investigation and no charges have been filed.

