Woman shot, seriously injured during jog

A woman was shot and seriously injured while out for a jog in Tennessee Monday, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department.
By Tony Garcia and Debra Worley
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 10:03 AM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
GREEN HILLS, Tenn. (WSMV/Gray News) – A woman was shot and seriously injured while out for a jog in Tennessee Monday, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department.

Responding officers said a 26-year-old woman was out for a run just after 11 p.m. when a dark-colored sedan approached her, WSMV reported.

Police said two armed people got out of the car and tried to rob the jogger.

Authorities said there was a scuffle and the woman was shot several times in the arm and legs. She was taken to the hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

Detectives believe the two people passed by the woman while she was jogging, then doubled back and passed her a second time before jumping out of the car.

Headphones prevented the woman from noticing the vehicle or the suspects until it was too late.

Officials are searching for the people suspected in the shooting.

