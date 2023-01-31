These Wiregrass inmates freed from prison

Inmate in jail cell in in this undated photo
Inmate in jail cell in in this undated photo(WTVY)
By Ken Curtis
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 10:32 AM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Fifteen inmates sentenced in Houston County were expected to leave state prison Tuesday in a mass release. Several from surrounding counties were also slated for freedom.

Each will be equipped with a tracking monitor and depart lockup with a home plan in place approved by the Alabama Department of Corrections.

In 2015, the state legislature approved sweeping criminal justice reforms which included a mandatory supervised release provision for specific inmates up to a year before the end of their sentence.

Lawmakers hoped that would ease overcrowding conditions.

Inmates from Houston County include:

Brian Alexander Baxley, whose minimum release date would have been on April 12, and who served time for Rape and Enticing a Child for Immoral Purposes.

Court records show he was convicted of the Rape charge in 2005, Enticing in 2006 and received 15- and 10-year sentences, respectively.

Gary Lou Mims also served time for Rape and Sodomy, Second Degree convictions, and received 16 years.

Other inmates released and the county where they received their sentence include, per AL.com

Dale County

Burton Lopatrice Milline | Min Release 7/12/23 | Receiving stolen property, burglary, theft of property, child abuse

John Ross Spears | Min Release 5/12/23 | Robbery

Geneva County:

Kermire Ontee Williams | Min Release 3/17/23 | Possession of a controlled substance

From Henry County:

Roger Lamark Woodham | Min Release 3/24/23 | Possession of a controlled substance

No inmates sentenced in Coffee County are on the release list.

