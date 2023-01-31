Tentative deadline set for end of Title 42, concerns for border safety rise

By Molly Martinez
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 3:38 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Title 42 is a public health rule originally from the 1940s that Trump evoked during Covid that allows swift expulsion of migrants.

According to US Customs and border data, about 2.5 million people have been expelled from the US since 2020 because of it.

Now, Biden says he plans on ending the rule this spring, but whether or not that actually happens remains to be seen.

“We are appalled to see President Biden replicate President Trump’s immigration strategy,” said Senator Bob Menendez.

Menedez wants Biden to end title 42, and several pieces of legislation making their way through congress would do just that.

Biden indicated it could be gone as soon as May 11th.

“The Administration supports an orderly, predictable wind-down of Title 42, with sufficient time to put alternative policies in place,” the White House said in a statement.

Democratic Senator Joe Manchin has concerns about lifting it, saying quote, “While admittedly imperfect, termination of Title 42 will result in a complete loss of operational control over the southern border, a profoundly negative impact on border communities, and significant suffering and fatalities among the migrants unlawfully entering the United States.”

Texas Senator John Cornyn echoed the sentiment, “we’ve seen millions of people show up the border, many claiming asylum where they don’t qualify for asylum.”

But for Menendez, and members of the bi-partisasn “Gang of 8″ who made the last attempt at immigration reform a decade ago, the policy is cruel.

“Anyone who tells you that the only way to secure our border is to punish asylum seekers is lying,” said Menendez.

Biden says he’s looking to congress for long-term legislative solutions on immigration.

