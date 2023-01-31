Reese’s Senior Bowl week underway in Mobile

Reese's Senior Bowl logo
Reese's Senior Bowl logo(Source: Senior Bowl)
By Nick Kremer
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 10:37 AM CST|Updated: 11 hours ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WAFF) - Senior Bowl week kicked off Monday in Mobile featuring six Alabama players, three Tennessee players, two Auburn players, two Troy players and two South Alabama players.

The annual game has included names such as Joe Namath, Franco Harris, Phillip Rivers, Dak Prescott and many more.

The 2023 Senior Bowl will be held at Hancock Whitney Stadium in Mobile, Alabama, on Feb. 4 starting at 1:30 p.m. but a whole week of activities and practices will be held before the game.

Events started Monday as a welcome reception was held for all players involved in the game at the Battle House Hotel.

Practices will be held Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday with the National team practicing from 11:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. each day. The American team will be starting 30 minutes later with its practices going from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m.

The American team features six Alabama players including DeMarcco Hellams, DJ Dale, Byron Young, Emil Ekiyor Jr., Tyler Steen and Cameron Latu. Three Tennessee players are also on the American team including Byron Young, Darnell Wright and Hendon Hooker.

The team also features two Auburn players and two South Alabama players.

The American team will be coached by Chicago Bears Offensive Coordinator Luke Getsy.

On the other side, the National team includes two Troy players, Carlton Martial and Jake Andrews. The National team is being coached by the Las Vegas Raiders Defensive Coordinator Patrick Graham.

On Thursday, the Senior Bowl Summit will be held in the Saenger Theatre from 6-7:30 p.m. The summit will feature Alabama and Auburn legends including Shaun Alexander, Ozzie Newsome, Willie Anderson, Jason Campbell and more. For tickets to the event click here.

The day before the game, a street party/Mardi Gras parade will be held in the downtown Mobile entertainment district starting at 6:30 p.m.

The parade will feature the players in their college jerseys, mascots, high school marching bands and more. Following the parade, a Nelly concert will be held in Mardi Gras Park.

Saturday’s game will conclude the week of festivities, tickets can be purchased by clicking here.

