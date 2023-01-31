Pet of the Week: Captivating Carlin

Dothan Animal Shelter's Melissa Gideon joins News 4 Live at Lunch to introduce us to 3-month-old Carlin.
By Ty Storey
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 3:19 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Our latest edition of our Pet of the Week segment introduced us to a unique little tabby with lots of love that is looking for his furever home.

Melissa Gideon with the Dothan Animal Shelter joined us again this week, and with her was a 3-month-old tabby named Carlin.

Carlin is described as a very adventurous and outgoing cat, perhaps a bit of a daredevil as well, but also is very loving and loves to cuddle up and purr away.

In addition, Carlin has a special little trait about him. Before arriving at the animal shelter, Carlin sustained an injury to his left eye, which does result in him looking one-eyed with his left eye completely clear. Melissa says the injury doesn’t hinder Carlin, and he is still able to do all his fun feline activities and still wants the same amount of love and attention.

If you are interested in finding out more about Carlin or interested in adoption, you can head to the Dothan Animal Shelter at 295 Jerry Drive, Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

You can also give the shelter a call at (334) 615-4620, or find more info and up to date looks at the various other animals up for adoption on their Facebook page.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jonnay Michelle Barnes, 14, was last seen on January 29, 2023
CANCELED: Emergency Missing Child Alert out of Enterprise
Charles Poland and his daughter, Lydia, in this circa 1977 photo.
Heroic bus driver remembered on anniversary of his death
Income rates
Alabama rent-to-income rates rank high nationally
Wiregrass Wonders: Shute Pecan Company
Wiregrass Wonders: Shute Pecan Company
Cam Ward, Director of the Alabama Board of Pardons and Paroles (front, left) stands outside the...
Judge denies Alabama AG’s request to stop release of 408 inmates

Latest News

Dothan Animal Shelter's Melissa Gideon joins News 4 Live at Lunch to introduce us to...
Pet of the Week: Captivating Carlin
News 4 takes a look at what stories are trending in the Wiregrass.
News4Now: What's Trending?
WTVY News4 Now
News4Now: What’s Trending?
Alabama Governor Kay Ivey speaks at Newton Elementary School on January 30, 2023.
Governor surprises award winning Newton students