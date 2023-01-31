Pet of the Week: Captivating Carlin

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Our latest edition of our Pet of the Week segment introduced us to a unique little tabby with lots of love that is looking for his furever home.

Melissa Gideon with the Dothan Animal Shelter joined us again this week, and with her was a 3-month-old tabby named Carlin.

Carlin is described as a very adventurous and outgoing cat, perhaps a bit of a daredevil as well, but also is very loving and loves to cuddle up and purr away.

In addition, Carlin has a special little trait about him. Before arriving at the animal shelter, Carlin sustained an injury to his left eye, which does result in him looking one-eyed with his left eye completely clear. Melissa says the injury doesn’t hinder Carlin, and he is still able to do all his fun feline activities and still wants the same amount of love and attention.

If you are interested in finding out more about Carlin or interested in adoption, you can head to the Dothan Animal Shelter at 295 Jerry Drive, Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

You can also give the shelter a call at (334) 615-4620, or find more info and up to date looks at the various other animals up for adoption on their Facebook page.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.