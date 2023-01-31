Lane closure on Cottonwood Road at Ross Clark Circle

By Sydney Brooks
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 9:11 AM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - On Tuesday, February 7, Southeast Gas will close the westbound lanes of Cottonwood Road at the Ross Clark Circle.

According to City of Dothan officials A detour will be provided on Third Avenue back to Cottonwood Road.

The work is anticipated to be completed within 24 hours.

Motorists should expect delays when traveling in this area and should exercise caution.

For additional information, please contact Jonathan Lucas, Civil Engineer, at 334-615-4420.

