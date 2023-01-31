Governor surprises award winning Newton students

NEWTON, Ala. (WTVY) - Alabama Governor Kay Ivey received thunderous applause when she arrived at Newton Elementary School on Monday. She traveled to Dale County to congratulate students on their education accomplishments.

“This is a high moment,” Ivey remarked moments before she delivered an inspiring address to students who had not been told of her visit.

Newton is a 2022 Blue Ribbon Award recipient, among only five in Alabama.

“The poverty rate at Newton Elementary is over 70 percent, but we’re still among the highest performing schools in the state,” Dale County Superintendent Ben Baker proudly said.

It is also among only two in Alabama to receive ESEA Distinguished School Award that recognizes schools that successfully use Elementary and Secondary Education Act federal funds to improve learning for all students.

“There is nothing that beats having a group of (teachers) who care deeply about you and do what they have to do every day to make sure you get opportunity and an education,” State Superintendent Dr. Eric Mackey told the Newton students.

But the star of the event was undoubtedly Governor Ivey, who brought her keys to success.

“Work hard, find a book you like, listen to your teachers and practice your math problems, be kind to your classmates and dream big,” she told students who gave her a rousing ovation.

