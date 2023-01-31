Foggy Start This Morning

From Meteorologist Zach Hatcher in the 4Warn Weather Center:
By Zach Hatcher
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 7:34 AM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
SYNOPSIS – Very foggy across the Wiregrass this morning as temperatures stay steady, a dense fog advisory in effect through late morning. Fog should lift by mid-to-late morning, giving way to a few breaks in the clouds, allowing temperatures to reach the middle 70s. We keep low end rain chances the next few days before the next front arrives Thursday evening, showers lasting through some of Friday morning. Temperatures will dip slightly below normal for the weekend with upper 50s expected for Saturday.

TODAY – Foggy morning, mostly cloudy afternoon, warm. High near 76°. Winds ESE 5 mph. 20%

TONIGHT – Mostly cloudy. Low near 59°. Winds WNW 5 mph. 10%

TOMORROW – Mostly cloudy, few AM light showers. High near 69°. Winds NW 5-10 mph. 20%

EXTENDED

THU: Mostly cloudy. Low: 57° High: 77° 80% mainly overnight

FRI: Scattered AM showers, sunnier afternoon. Low: 48° High: 61° 50% early

SAT: Mostly sunny. Low: 38° High: 58° 0%

SUN: Mostly sunny. Low: 40° High: 63° 0%

MON: Mostly sunny. Low: 42° High: 68° 0%

TUES: Partly cloudy. Low: 47° High: 72° 10%

COASTAL FORECAST TUESDAY – Light Chop On Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds SE 5 kts. Seas offshore 2 feet.

