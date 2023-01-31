Chipley man “critical” after motorcycle crash

A Chipley man is listed as being in critical condition after a single vehicle crash involving a...
A Chipley man is listed as being in critical condition after a single vehicle crash involving a motorcycle in Washington County, Florida on Monday.(WTVY)
By Ty Storey
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 8:56 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Fla. (WTVY) - A Chipley man is listed as being in critical condition after a single vehicle crash involving a motorcycle in Washington County, Florida on Monday.

According to information released by Florida Highway Patrol, the accident occurred at around 4:20 p.m. near the intersection of State Road 77 and Carter Circle, which is roughly 11 miles south of Wausau.

The 42-year-old Chipley man was traveling southbound on the west shoulder of SR 77 before making a southwest turn into an active construction zone for road expansion.

The motorcycle travelled southbound through the construction area between construction trucks, before hitting an uneven lane of roadway where the driver proceeded to lose control. Eventually, the motorcycle flipped over, sending the Chipley man off the motorcycle in the process.

The man was listed in critical condition, according to FHP, and was transported by helicopter to Southeast Medical Center in Dothan for treatment.

Among those that assisted in responding to the scene included Greenhead Fire Rescue, Washington County EMS, and Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jonnay Michelle Barnes, 14, was last seen on January 29, 2023
CANCELED: Emergency Missing Child Alert out of Enterprise
Charles Poland and his daughter, Lydia, in this circa 1977 photo.
Heroic bus driver remembered on anniversary of his death
Wiregrass Wonders: Shute Pecan Company
Wiregrass Wonders: Shute Pecan Company
Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett (13) celebrates victory over TCU after the national...
Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett arrested for public intoxication
Both companies are reportedly feeling the pitch of staffing issues.
CVS, Walmart pharmacies to cut hours

Latest News

A group of demonstrators protest outside a police precinct in response to the death of Tyre...
GRAPHIC: 7th Memphis officer disciplined, EMTs fired in Nichols death
408 inmates will be released from Alabama prisons Tuesday: What you need to know
Tyre Nichols
Alabama NAACP responds to arrest, murder of Tyre Nichols
The move to end the national emergency and public health emergency declarations would formally...
President Biden to end COVID-19 emergencies on May 11