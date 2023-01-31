Chipley man “critical” after motorcycle crash

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Fla. (WTVY) - A Chipley man is listed as being in critical condition after a single vehicle crash involving a motorcycle in Washington County, Florida on Monday.

According to information released by Florida Highway Patrol, the accident occurred at around 4:20 p.m. near the intersection of State Road 77 and Carter Circle, which is roughly 11 miles south of Wausau.

The 42-year-old Chipley man was traveling southbound on the west shoulder of SR 77 before making a southwest turn into an active construction zone for road expansion.

The motorcycle travelled southbound through the construction area between construction trucks, before hitting an uneven lane of roadway where the driver proceeded to lose control. Eventually, the motorcycle flipped over, sending the Chipley man off the motorcycle in the process.

The man was listed in critical condition, according to FHP, and was transported by helicopter to Southeast Medical Center in Dothan for treatment.

Among those that assisted in responding to the scene included Greenhead Fire Rescue, Washington County EMS, and Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

