Cervical Cancer kills thousands of women each year, doctors emphasize the importance of routine screenings

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - January is a time where experts emphasize awareness of prevention for Cervical Cancer, which is a life threatening disease that kills thousands of women each year.

Cervical cancer is caused by Human Papillomavirus (HPV).

“It’s one of the few cancers that we almost 100 percent know what causes it,” Dr. Paful Patel, MD at the Women’s Medical Center at Southeast Health, said.

HPV is a viral infection which can cause abnormalities on the cervix.

Each year, there are around 14,000 new cases of Cervical Cancer.

“Unfortunately, Alabama has some of the higher rates of Cervical Cancer in the United States, but overall, even in Alabama, the rates are falling every year,” Dr. Patel said.

Dr. Patel said the decline is credited to vaccinations.

“It has proven its benefit over the years,” Dr. Patel said. “We have seen decrease Cervical Cancer in girls and women. We’ve seen decrease in Pharynx Cancer, which is what generally boys and men get, and we have seen that has dramatically decreased over the years. And there has been no ill side effects from the vaccines and so often times a pediatrician recommends these vaccines and we as OBGYN’s 100 percent are behind that also.”

Cancer caused by HPV can take years to develop. Doctors say stopping that from happening is as simple as regular visits. Screenings typically starting at age 21.

“Cervical cancer is almost always preventable,” Dr. Scott Gilchrist, MD, Physician at Aventa Specialized Women’s Care, said. “So, it’s emphasized that women should have pap smears, have cervical screening done, for that reason.”

Dr. Patel said early on site symptoms are little to none.

“We can diagnose the disease well before it becomes a symptom,” Dr. Patel said. “The most common symptoms that do occur are bleeding after intercourse and abnormal uterine bleeding.”

Dr. Gilchrist said it varies on commonality when it comes to Cervical Cancer diagnosis. He said it is sort of a two-fold answer.

“In patients who come in for regular screening in over 30 years of practice, in those patients who come in every year or so, I’ve never seen a cervical cancer in my career in those patients,” Dr. Gilchrist said. “The Cervical Cancers I have seen it’s usually every 3 to 5 to 6 years are patients who typically have their kids, have a tubal, husband has a vasectomy, and then don’t have follow up for 10 or 12 years and then come in with bleeding after intimacy and that’s when we typically see it. And I’ve seen those and it’s unfortunate. Some are caught early enough but it’s not always the case.”

Dr. Gilchrist said these conversations are important and it is crucial screenings are a part of a woman’s health and wellness routine.

“Talk to your sister, your mom, your relatives, your friends,” Dr. Gilchrist said. “Hold each other accountable. It really is a team effort to be healthy and prevent disease before it happens.”

By getting regular screenings doctors can detect not only Cervical Cancer, but also detect Breast Cancer, hypertension, and other diseases.

