Bryant Garrison among finalists for Smiths Station football coach

Bryant Garrison before his first season at Slocomb High School
Bryant Garrison before his first season at Slocomb High School
By Jonathon Hoppe and Tony Reese
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 3:41 PM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
SMITHS STATION, Ala. (WTVM) - The Smiths Station Panthers may be close to naming a new head football coach. WTVM Sports Leader 9 can confirm Bryant Garrison, the former coach at Slocumb High School, recently interviewed for the position.

Smiths Station has been looking for a new head coach since Mike Glisson resigned from his position in December after five seasons.

A new head coach cannot be confirmed until the hire is approved by the Lee County Schools Board of Education. The next meeting is scheduled for February 14, unless a special session is called before then.

Stay with WTVM Sports Leader 9 as we learn more details.

