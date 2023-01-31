Above Normal Temps For Now

From Chief Meteorologist David Paul in the 4Warn Storm Center:
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 5:13 PM CST
SYNOPSIS – Warmer than normal weather continues across the Wiregrass through Thursday, but a passing cold front Thursday night promises to turn us wet, with cooler air for Friday and the weekend. After a cool start to next week, a warming trend will kick-in, carrying high temperatures into the 70s once again.

TONIGHT – Mostly cloudy, a stray shower with areas of fog. Low near 58°. Winds light and variable.

TOMORROW – Cloudy to partly sunny. High near 66°. Winds NW at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Mostly cloudy. Low near 55°. Winds light SE.

EXTENDED

THU: Mostly cloudy to partly sunny, slight rain chance, rain likely at night. Low: 55° High: 78° 20% (90% at night)

FRI: Rain ends early, then partly cloudy. Low: 48° High: 61° 30%

SAT: Mostly sunny. Low: 37° High: 58° 0%

SUN: Mostly sunny. Low: 40° High: 63° 5%

MON: Mostly sunny. Low: 42° High: 68° 5%

WED: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 45° High: 73° 10%

COASTAL FORECAST WEDNESDAY – Smooth on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds S/E at 5-10 kts. Seas offshore 1 foot.

