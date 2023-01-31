2023 Fraud Summit to be held Tuesday in Montgomery

By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 10:53 AM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The 2023 Fraud Summit, presented by the city of Montgomery, will take place on Tuesday.

The annual summit is a way for the city to help protect people from all kinds of scams. It will take place from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Freewill Missionary Baptist Church, located at 1724 Hill Street.

Organizers say the summit will be a comprehensive look at some ways citizens can protect themselves from scams in the River Region. There will be detailed information available on social security scams, cryptocurrency, tax preparation, financial scams, and tips to protect yourself.

Those who wish to attend must RSVP by Monday by calling 334-625-2066 or by emailing lwool@montgomeryal.gov.

