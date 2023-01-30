Warm Week Underway

From Chief Meteorologist David Paul in the 4Warn Storm Center:
WTVY 4WARN Weather
WTVY 4WARN Weather(Source: WTVY)
By David Paul
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 4:15 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
SYNOPSIS – A rather warm week is on the way to the Wiregrass as we track a boundary nearby. This means areas south will be warmer than areas north. A few stray showers are possible through mid-week, but our best rain chances arrive Thursday night with a passing cold front. The weekend looks cooler and drier.

TONIGHT – Mostly cloudy, foggy. Low near 60°.  Winds light and variable.

TOMORROW – Mostly cloudy, a stray shower. High near 76°. Winds SW at 5 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Mostly cloudy, a stray shower. Low near 60°.  Winds light NW.

EXTENDED

WED: Mostly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 59° High: 71° 20%

THU: Mostly cloudy, slight rain chance, rain likely at night. Low: 58° High: 77° 20% (80% at night)

FRI: Rain ends early, then partly cloudy. Low: 48° High: 61° 40%

SAT: Mostly sunny. Low: 40° High: 58° 0%

SUN: Mostly sunny. Low: 40° High: 61° 5%

MON: Mostly sunny.  Low: 42° High: 68° 5%

COASTAL FORECAST TUESDAY – Light Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds E at 5-10 kts.  Seas offshore 2 feet.

