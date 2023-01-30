Warm Stretch This Week

From Meteorologist Zach Hatcher in the 4Warn Weather Center:
By Zach Hatcher
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 8:36 AM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
SYNOPSIS - Cloud cover will stay steady on this Monday, with temperatures reaching the lower 70s for most of the area. We stick with lower end rain chances the next few days, before chances go up Thursday night into Friday morning. Heavy rainfall is again expected during that time frame. Conditions turn drier for Friday afternoon through the weekend, as temperatures cool down close to normal.

TODAY - Mostly cloudy, few showers. High near 73°. Winds SW 5-10 mph 20%

TONIGHT - Mostly cloudy. Low near 60°. Winds WNW 5 mph 10%

TOMORROW - Mostly cloudy. High near 72°. Winds W 5 mph 20% late

EXTENDED

WED: Partly sunny. Low: 59° High: 69° 20%

THUR: Partly sunny. Low: 36° High: 56° 70% overnight

FRI: AM showers, partly cloudy PM. Low: 58° High: 75° 50% AM

SAT: Mostly sunny. Low: 51° High: 61° 0%

SUN: Partly cloudy. Low: 40° High: 58° 10%

MON: Mostly sunny. Low: 41° High: 65° 0%

TUE: Mostly sunny. Low: 42° High: 67° 0%

COASTAL FORECAST MONDAY- Light Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds S 5-10 kts. Seas 2-3 ft

