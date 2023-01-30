“SOUPER BOWL” Canned Soup Drive For Seniors

Collecting soup for seniors to fight the chill of winter weather.
Wiregrass Area Food Bank canned soup drive
Wiregrass Area Food Bank canned soup drive(WTVY - Kinsley Centers)
By WTVY Staff
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 10:23 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Toyota of Dothan is partnering with the Wiregrass Area Food Bank to collect canned soups for seniors enrolled in the Brown Bag Program.

The program is in need of donations after the holiday season.

The goal is to provide each senior in the program with at least five cans of soup.

Donations will be collected at Dothan’s southside Walmart from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 3, and Friday, Feb.10.

Those looking to donate can also bring them to the Wiregrass Area Food bank at 383 Twitchell Road in Dothan.

Monetary donations are accepted in the form of a check mailed to the Food Bank’s Brown Bag program designated for “Soups for Seniors” and online at www.WiregrassFoodBank.com.

The Brown Bag Program is a sponsorship-funded grocery program for people 60 and older who qualify based on their income. Groceries are distributed at various sites such as Geneva and Barbour counties on the third Wednesday of each month.

For more information, on the program and donations contact the Food Bank at (334)-794-9775.

