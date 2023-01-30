Man receives life without parole for Troy student’s shooting

Leon Flowers would have faced death if convicted at trial; he has a prior murder arrest
Leon Flowers pled guilty on Monday, January 30 to Capital Murder in the 2019 shooting of Neil Kumar, who was a Troy University student at the time of his death.
By Ken Curtis
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 2:34 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A Pike County man pleaded guilty Monday to Capital Murder in the 2019 shooting of a Brundidge store clerk who attended Troy University.

Leon Terrell Flowers, 27, received life without parole for the July 24 death of Neil Kumar, per court records.

Kumar, 30, was on duty the morning that Flowers entered the Gulf convenience store during a daring robbery captured by surveillance video and began shooting.

Kumar, from India, was a graduate assistant pursuing his master’s degree in computer science, Troy University said in a statement following his death.

Flowers, who has a previous murder arrest, would have faced the death penalty had he been tried and convicted.

