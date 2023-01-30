Human remains found in drainage ditch in Birmingham

The human remains were found Sunday.
The human remains were found Sunday.(WBRC)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 10:10 AM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department is investigating after someone found human remains in a drainage ditch on the shoulder of a road.

The remains were discovered in the 8400 block of 7th Avenue South Sunday morning.

Authorities say the remains were under a large pile of household debris. The cause of death and positive identification is pending additional analysis.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jonnay Michelle Barnes, 14, was last seen on January 29, 2023
CANCELED: Emergency Missing Child Alert out of Enterprise
Charles Poland and his daughter, Lydia, in this circa 1977 photo.
Heroic bus driver remembered on anniversary of his death
Both companies are reportedly feeling the pitch of staffing issues.
CVS, Walmart pharmacies to cut hours
Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett (13) celebrates victory over TCU after the national...
Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett arrested for public intoxication
Wiregrass Wonders: Shute Pecan Company
Wiregrass Wonders: Shute Pecan Company

Latest News

BIB
From the Archive: Boy in Bunker pt.6
Leon Flowers would have faced death if convicted at trial; he has a prior murder arrest
Man receives life without parole for Troy student’s shooting
BIB
From the Archives: Boy in Bunker pt.3
Imagine paying your debt and having it disappear from your credit report, only to see it...
Zombie Debt: Settled and unearned debts haunt consumer credit reports for years
Cam Ward, Director of the Alabama Board of Pardons and Paroles (front, left) stands outside the...
Alabama AG’s Office files lawsuit to stop release of 408 inmates