Friends Donate $50,000 to Dothan Houston County Library System

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - During their January 25, meeting, the Friends of the Library approved a donation of $50,000 to the Dothan Houston County Library System in support of a wide range of library projects and initiatives.

The Friends raised these funds over the course of 2022, primarily through memberships, the Big Book Sale, and ongoing “mini book sales” at each DHCLS location. The funds will support updates to the library collection, outreach programs, replacement furniture, facility improvements, and technology upgrades. This year’s donation represents the largest annual gift to DHCLS in the history of the Friends and an increase of $8,000 over last year’s donation.

“As a library system and as a community, we are incredibly fortunate to have the Friends of the Library,” said DHCLS Director Chris Warren. “The Friends are hard-working, generous volunteers, and there are so many things that we simply could not do without their support.”

During the meeting, the Friends also discussed plans for the Spring 2023 Big Book Sale, scheduled for April 13 through 23 in the Westgate Recreation Center Gym.

The Friends of DHCLS support the library system financially, through advocacy, and with volunteer services. Membership donations and book sale income are donated directly back to DHCLS for specific requests and operational expenses. More information about the Friends, including an online membership form, can be found at www.dhcls.org/friends.

Established in 1949, DHCLS today serves a population of approximately 107,000 residents through its main library, two branches, a bookmobile, and an extensive selection of ebooks and digital resources. In FY 2022, DHCLS welcomed over 283,000 visitors, and DHCLS patrons borrowed over 186,000 items, including books, audiobooks, DVDs, and ebooks. DHCLS offers a variety of innovative services, such as the Library of Things, a Seed Library, and Story Walks at Kiwanis Park and Walton Park. The library also offers programs for children, teens, and adults, ranging from storytimes, craft programs, technology instruction, and job search assistance. More information about DHCLS can be found at www.dhcls.org.

