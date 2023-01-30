FEMA adds more Ala. counties to its Disaster Declaration

By Bryan Henry
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 1:00 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
GREENE COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - FEMA has added three more counties for federal assistance since the Jan. 12 tornado. FEMA says it will now include Sumter, Greene and Tallapoosa counties. This brings a total of eight counties now eligible for federal assistance.

As of now the estimated damage for all eight counties is about two and a half million dollars. FEMA officials say they wouldn’t be surprised if that number rises a little more. The deadline for everyone affected by the storm to register is March 16. Scott Sanders, with FEMA, says it’s not unusual to bring in a few more communities under the disaster declaration.

“And it’s pretty common to have add on counties in any kind of disaster as we go through the initial preliminary damage assessments and we get more information from local emergency managers and citizens calling in. It’s very common to have an expansion of a disaster,” said Sanders.

Sanders says there is a possibility more counties could be added in the coming days, calling this a “dynamic situation” and the damage estimates continue to be a moving target.

