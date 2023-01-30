Dothan Leisure Services offering youth track and field programs

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Dothan Leisure Services has youth track and field programs available to both boys and girls ages 7-14.

Events include long distance running, sprints, relays, and long jump.

Registration cost $40 and will be offered online from Feb. 6-11. Those who qualify for the free/reduced lunch program or Medicaid will receive a 50% discount.

You can go to their website to register.

For more information contact Dothan leisure services at (334)-615-3700.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.