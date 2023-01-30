Dothan Leisure Services offering youth track and field programs
Programs are offered to both girls and boys ages
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 2:40 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Dothan Leisure Services has youth track and field programs available to both boys and girls ages 7-14.
Events include long distance running, sprints, relays, and long jump.
Registration cost $40 and will be offered online from Feb. 6-11. Those who qualify for the free/reduced lunch program or Medicaid will receive a 50% discount.
You can go to their website to register.
For more information contact Dothan leisure services at (334)-615-3700.
