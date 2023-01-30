Dothan Leisure Services offering youth track and field programs

Programs are offered to both girls and boys ages
Dothan Leisure Services offering track and field programs.
Dothan Leisure Services offering track and field programs.(Dothan Leisure Services)
By WTVY Staff
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 2:40 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Dothan Leisure Services has youth track and field programs available to both boys and girls ages 7-14.

Events include long distance running, sprints, relays, and long jump.

Registration cost $40 and will be offered online from Feb. 6-11. Those who qualify for the free/reduced lunch program or Medicaid will receive a 50% discount.

You can go to their website to register.

For more information contact Dothan leisure services at (334)-615-3700.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Both companies are reportedly feeling the pitch of staffing issues.
CVS, Walmart pharmacies to cut hours
Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett (13) celebrates victory over TCU after the national...
Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett arrested for public intoxication
Charles Poland and his daughter, Lydia, in this circa 1977 photo.
Heroic bus driver remembered on anniversary of his death
Maui firefighter critically injured after being sucked into storm drain during heavy rains
Firefighter sucked into storm drain and swept to sea, officials say
Wiregrass Wonders: Shute Pecan Company
Wiregrass Wonders: Shute Pecan Company

Latest News

Leon Flowers is led into the Pike County, AL courthouse following his 2019 arrest.
Man receives life without parole for Troy student’s shooting
Leon Flowers pled guilty on Monday, January 30 to Capital Murder in the 2019 shooting of Neil...
WATCH: Store surveillance video of killing of Brundidge store clerk
BIB
From the Archive: “Boy in the Bunker”
From the Archive: Boy in Bunker pt.7