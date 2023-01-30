Dothan Housing working towards more affordable housing for Wiregrass

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Dothan Housing is working towards more affordable housing in the Wiregrass through their Community Preservation and Revitalization Program (CPR).

Alabama’s rent-to-income rates have increased by 4% making us one of the top six rent burdened states.

CPR is currently focused on renovating and rebuilding the Baptist Bottom community, buying run-down homes in the area and making them more appealing to potential homeowners and renters.

News 4 spoke with Dr. Michael Threatt, the senior vice president of Dothan Housing, who commented on some of the properties and how they could benefit those looking for housing.

“Some of those homes that may have been passed on from generation to generation or heir property, we can rehab them and put someone in them so they can actually have affordable housing, “ said Threatt

The Dothan Housing authority plans to move their main office into the former Montana Street School.

