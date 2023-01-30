Date set for Empty Bowls Dothan

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - If you’ve been looking for a way to give back to the community, Wiregrass Area Food Bank has you covered with their annual Empty Bowls Dothan event.

Community-made bowls will be sold from 11:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 4, at The Cultural Arts Center, 909 South Saint Andrews Street, in Dothan, AL.

Shoppers will have an opportunity to buy ceramic bowls for $15 each.

Every Empty Bowls Dothan bowl sold will provide enough food to feed a family of four for one week through the Wiregrass Area Food Bank. A free lunch is included with the purchase of a bowl.

Lynn Koning is Empty Bowls Dothan’s founding potter. She teaches pottery classes at the CAC and donates her time and expertise to the Empty Bowls Dothan project. The CAC hosts bowl-making and glazing sessions to offer the community “hands on” access to its programs and benefits.

Five Star Credit Union sponsors Empty Bowls Dothan. Their sponsorship provides clay, glazes, supplies, and covers the expenses for the project.

This year’s Empty Bowls Dothan fundraiser will feature an outdoor handmade arts and crafts fair, weather permitting. The proceeds from the arts and crafts fair will benefit the Cultural Arts Center.

For more information, call:

Julie Gonzalez, Assistant Director, Wiregrass Area Food Bank, 334-794-9775

Ann Cotton, Executive Director, Cultural Arts Center, 334-699-2787

Lynn Koning, Potter and Empty Bowls Dothan Founder, 334-405-8424

