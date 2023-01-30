Conference addresses ADHD concerns

Regional ADHD conference in Tuscaloosa
Regional ADHD conference in Tuscaloosa
By Kelvin Reynolds
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 8:08 AM CST
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A two-day conference on Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder wrapped up Friday at the Bryant Conference Center at the University of Alabama.

Attendees included doctors, psychologists, counselors, and parents among others.

As the number of people diagnosed with ADHD continues to grow, organizers wanted attendees to be better informed on how ADHD affects the community.

People diagnosed with the disorder can be impulsive, have trouble controlling their emotions, and prioritizing things.

Organizers wanted parents to learn tips that can take back home to help their children. Teachers who attended can apply tips they learned about working with ADHD-affected students back in the classroom.

Author and ADHD Conference Coordinator Chris Dendy believes many people lack knowledge about ADHD and just how much it affects students.

“And so many students struggle with ADHD and something known as executive function deficit and that includes being able to listen, be organized, get started, finish, being on time, memorizing information. And no one was addressing those issues. And the children and students were feeling dumb and not being successful,” Dendy explained.

This was the 15th annual ADHD Conference at the University. More than 130 attended in person. Another 150 participated virtually. That made it the most well attended ADHD conference at UA so far according to Dendy.

