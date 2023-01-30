Baldwin County deputy ushers woman to safety after RV catches fire

By Ashlyn Nichols
Updated: 15 hours ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A Baldwin County deputy’s quick thinking saved a woman’s life in Summerdale when her RV caught fire.

It was early Sunday morning when the deputy was driving down Highway 69 in Summerdale.

All of a sudden, he noticed smoke coming from Johnny’s Lakeside RV Resort.

“Luckily, the RV lot was right up against Highway 59 there so that’s how the deputy saw it. He pulled right up to it, deployed his fire extinguisher,” said Summerdale Fire Marshal Michael Aaron.

There was a woman inside the RV sleeping through the blaze.

Aaron says the deputy hero was BCSO Corporal Joshua Dinkins.

“As he’s putting out the fire, he’s banging on the door and he woke up the lady that was inside and got her out to safety. The fire was coming pretty close to the only way in and out of the RV so if there would have been a few more minutes, she probably would have never made it out,” explained Aaron.

The fire was sparked by electrical issues in a refrigerator.

The deputy contained and put out the fire himself.

“Summerdale Fire arrived on scene. By the time they arrived on scene, the deputy already had the fire out,” he added.

No one else at the resort was injured and no other RVs were damaged.

FOX10 News will continue to update you on this story as more details become available.

