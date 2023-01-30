Alabama AG’s Office files lawsuit to stop release of 408 inmates

By Jennifer Horton
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 3:37 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - On Monday, Jan. 30, the Alabama Attorney General’s Office filed a lawsuit against the Alabama Prison Commissioner John Hamm and Alabama Pardons and Paroles Director Cam Ward.

The lawsuit alleges the Alabama Department of Corrections (ADOC) failed to meet the statutory victim notification requirements ahead of Tuesday’s retroactive inmate release.

“By close of business on Friday, Jan. 27, the Attorney General’s Office received an updated list of 412 inmates set to be released on Jan. 31,” the complaint stated. “This list indicates that roughly 60 percent of the offenders set to be released on Jan. 31 committed violent offenses against persons—at least 50 to-be-released inmates are serving time for committing murder or manslaughter. At the same time, the Attorney General’s Office received notice that the Department of Corrections had contact information for less than 20 victims—meaning, that less than 20 victims total have been contacted about their offenders’ impending release from prison.”

An emergency hearing was called for 3 p.m. on Monday in Montgomery Circuit Court.

ADOC has not responded to our request for information.

