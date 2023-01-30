7-year-old battling rare form of cancer.

BLOUNTSTOWN, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Iaan Kollarik has a smile that could light up a room, and it’s hard to believe at just 7 years old he is battling cancer.

Iaan tells NewsChannel 7 it all started on Thanksgiving.

“On Thanksgiving that is when my stomach puffed up it had a giant infection,” Iaan said.

Iaans parents said they took him to the doctor when they noticed something was wrong, then took him to the hospital thinking he had appendicitis. However, the doctors discovered something else.

“They actually took Iaan all the way over to Pensacola where they prepped him for emergency surgery to have the large tumor taken out that was wedged in between his colon and his kidney,” Jerry Kollarik, Iaan’s father said.

“They ended up saying that it was very rare because it is not attached to anything it didn’t have a blood supply of its own it was just free floating whenever it ruptured. Then the 7 others that developed in his lungs and around his lungs are free-flowing as well. they aren’t attached to anything they are surviving,” Jerry said.

Jerry said this all stumped the doctor’s around the United States because it was something they had never seen before.

“We were actually very concerned especially when they ended up saying that if we didn’t end up taking the action that we did that he wouldn’t have been here by valentines,” Jerry said.

Following his surgery, Iaan continued his battle, starting with 14 rounds of radiation. Now he is receiving chemotherapy every Wednesday.

“My hair started falling out because of the medicine I am taking... that’s why I am bald,” Iaan said.

Iaan tells NewsChannel 7, it’s not all been terrible but he hates needles. I mean can you blame him?

His dad said that they have gotten some good news, but there also has been some not-great news as well. Currently, Iaan is on week 8 of 12 weeks of chemo. Jerry said they will do tests and reassess treatment after week 12.

But one life lesson Jerry tells us from this entire experience is to listen to you your kids. especially when they tell you something might not be right.

The family has set up a bank account if you would like to make a donation to Iaan. The account has been opened at the Calhoun Liberty Credit Union for him. Jerry said that you can either call 850-674-4527 or drive-thru and let the teller know you wish to make a donation to Iaan Kollarik.

The Kollarik family would also the Peavy and Mckinley family, Blountstown High School, and Altha High School for their support as well as the entire community for rallying behind Iaan.

In addition, they said would like to thank churches across the nation that have been praying for Iaan.

