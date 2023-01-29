Showers Continue

SYNOPSIS – Rain ending overnight. A few isolated showers possible Monday throughout the day. A chance of rain each day this week with the next chance of heavy widespread rain being Thursday night into Friday morning. High temperatures will hover around 70 until Friday!

TONIGHT –Rain continues. Low near 56°. Winds becoming calm. 100%

TOMORROW – Partly to mostly cloudy, isolated showers. High near 71°. Winds WSW at 5 mph. 20%

TOMORROW NIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 60°. Winds W at 5 mph.

EXTENDED

TUE: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 56° High: 69° 20%

WED: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 60° High: 74° 20%

THU: Mostly cloudy, rain by night. Low: 58° High: 75° 70%

FRI: Rain early, then turning partly sunny. Low: 45° High: 61° 5%

SAT: Partly cloudy. Low: 40° High: 55°

SUN: Partly cloudy. Low: 40° High: 56° 10%

COASTAL FORECAST SUNDAY– Light chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds SW at 5-10 kts. Seas offshore 2-4 feet.

