Authorities: Bystander killed in mall shooting in Mass.

Police were called to the Holyoke Mall for a shooting on January 28, 2023
Police were called to the Holyoke Mall for a shooting on January 28, 2023(Western Mass News)
By WGGB/WSHM Staff
Published: Jan. 28, 2023 at 9:05 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - One person is dead following a shooting at a busy shopping mall on Saturday.

The Hampden District Attorney’s Office said Holyoke police were called to the Holyoke Mall just before 7 p.m. for a report of shots fired.

According to Western Mass News, when they arrived, they found a male victim, and the suspect was immediately taken into custody.

“The incident, which resulted in a fatality, occurred between two known parties. The victim was an innocent bystander to a confrontation between two other people,” the D.A.’s office said in statement.

Officials noted that there is no ongoing public safety threat.

The case remains under investigation by Holyoke Police and Massachusetts State Police detectives assigned to the D.A.’s office.

In a social media post, Holyoke Mall said that the shopping center is currently closed and will reopen Sunday at 11 a.m.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Like hundreds of other congregations, Harvest had become disgusted with UMC stands on social...
Harvest bolts from UMC, denomination boosts its legal team
Memphis leaders decided to release the video they say shows what happened to Nichols.
Amidst Tyre Nichols’ body camera video release, Alabama body camera video can be hard to come by
Valerie Dawson Judah's booking photo.
Attorney claims police abused her, demands $2 million
Dothan defeated Prattville 69-52 to host the area tournament.
Dothan Wolves basketball makes history
The investigation is still in the early stages as the Fire Marshal’s office works to determine...
2 lives lost in Holmes County fire

Latest News

Protesters march down the street Friday, Jan. 27, 2023, in Memphis, Tenn., as authorities...
GRAPHIC: Memphis police disband unit that fatally beat Tyre Nichols
FILE - Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin reacts after a play during the first half of the...
Damar Hamlin thankful, speaks publicly for 1st time in video
Five people, including two children, were injured Saturday after a gunman or group of people...
1 dead, 4 injured, including 2 children, in Baltimore shooting, crash
An accountant says taxpayers need to make sure that they have all of their documents before...
Don’t rush to file your tax return, expert says