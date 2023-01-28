Teacher accused of profanity-laced tirade in front of students put on leave

A teacher in Louisiana has been placed on administrative leave after he reportedly used foul and demeaning language in class. (Source: KSLA)
By Rachael Thomas and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 9:05 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA/Gray News) - Officials in Louisiana say a high school faculty member has been placed on leave following an incident at school.

KSLA reports the incident in question was captured on video at Captain Shreve High School. It reportedly shows teacher Mike Diffie using profanity and demeaning language while speaking to a group of students in a classroom.

The video allegedly shows Diffie saying, “If you’re fat, whose fault is that? Yours. Let’s celebrate fat people. Why? They’re going to f****** die because they’re fat.”

Diffie’s comments reportedly continued calling genetics an “excuse” for being fat, because all of his family is fat while he is in shape.

“I do marathons. All my parents are fat. My parents are fat and so is my brother. That’s not genetics, that’s a f****** excuse,” Diffie can allegedly be heard saying on the video.

According to KSLA, several concerned parents reached out to its team regarding the video in question.

A spokesperson for the Caddo Parish Public Schools said Diffie has been placed on administrative leave while releasing the following statement:

“Immediate action was taken by the district once we became aware of the video. We take these matters seriously and started an investigation. The person involved in this incident has since been placed on administrative leave.”

Officials said the incident remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 KSLA via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Like hundreds of other congregations, Harvest had become disgusted with UMC stands on social...
Harvest bolts from UMC, denomination boosts its legal team
Valerie Dawson Judah's booking photo.
Attorney claims police abused her, demands $2 million
The Church of Jesus is now hosting services every Sunday at 10:30 a.m. and a virtual bible...
New church launches in Dothan
52-year-old Jason Hason Bright of Ozark (left) was sentenced on January 25 to 40 years in...
2 Dale County residents sentenced for sexual exploitation of a child
Blakely Police
4 additional arrests made in Blakely shooting

Latest News

Tyre Nichols, 29, died on Jan. 10, three days after a traffic stop turned into a confrontation...
GRAPHIC: Memphis authorities release video showing police officers beating Tyre Nichols
See how Natalie Buckles is preparing her kindergarteners for the future.
January 2023 Teacher of the Month: Wicksburg's Natalie Buckles
Some schools are bulging with students, while others have unused space.
Dothan's public school challenges, solutions sought
New beginnings in the city's public school system.
Superintendent: Dothan public schools are getting better