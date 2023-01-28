Heavy Rainfall Sunday

SYNOPSIS – Soaking rain Sunday afternoon lasting throughout the evening and overnight hours. Rain will start to tapper off Monday morning. Around 2 inches is expected for this round of showers. Rain will be off and on throughout the work week bringing some much-needed rainfall to our area.

TONIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 42°. Winds becoming calm.

TOMORROW – Partly to mostly cloudy, PM rain. High near 66°. Winds SE at 5 mph. 100%

TOMORROW NIGHT – Heavy rain continues. Low near 56°. Winds SE at 5 mph. 100%

EXTENDED

MON: Partly cloudy. Low: 56° High: 69° 10%

TUE: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 56° High: 69° 20%

WED: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 55° High: 74° 20%

THU: Mostly cloudy, rain by night. Low: 58° High: 75° 70%

FRI: Any rain departs early, then turning sunny. Low: 45° High: 61° 5%

SAT: Partly cloudy. Low: 42° High: 66°

COASTAL FORECAST SUNDAY– Choppy on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds E at 15-20 kts. Seas offshore 2-3 feet.

4Warn Weather Team on Social!

Twitter

@MetDavidPaul, @zach_hatcherwx, @AmberKulick_wx, @emilyactonwx

Facebook

WTVY 4Warn Weather Team, Chief Meteorologist David Paul, Meteorologist Amber Kulick, Meteorologist Zach Hatcher, Meteorologist Emily Acton

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.