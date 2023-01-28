Heavy Rainfall Sunday

Meteorologist Emily Acton
WTVY 4WARN Weather
WTVY 4WARN Weather(Source: WTVY)
By Emily Acton
Published: Jan. 28, 2023 at 4:08 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SYNOPSIS – Soaking rain Sunday afternoon lasting throughout the evening and overnight hours. Rain will start to tapper off Monday morning. Around 2 inches is expected for this round of showers. Rain will be off and on throughout the work week bringing some much-needed rainfall to our area.

TONIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 42°. Winds becoming calm.

TOMORROW – Partly to mostly cloudy, PM rain. High near 66°. Winds SE at 5 mph. 100%

TOMORROW NIGHT – Heavy rain continues. Low near 56°. Winds SE at 5 mph. 100%

EXTENDED

MON: Partly cloudy. Low: 56° High: 69° 10%

TUE: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 56° High: 69° 20%

WED: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 55° High: 74° 20%

THU: Mostly cloudy, rain by night. Low: 58° High: 75° 70%

FRI: Any rain departs early, then turning sunny. Low: 45° High: 61° 5%

SAT: Partly cloudy. Low: 42° High: 66°

COASTAL FORECAST SUNDAY– Choppy on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds E at 15-20 kts. Seas offshore 2-3 feet.

