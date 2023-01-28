Dry Saturday, Turning Wet Later Sunday

SYNOPSIS – The weekend starts cold with temperatures Saturday morning near the freezing mark, but we’ll turn warmer by afternoon. Cloud cover will be increasing, with rain likely for later Sunday afternoon and into the overnight.

TONIGHT – Mostly clear and cold. Low near 32°. Winds becoming calm.

TOMORROW – Partly cloudy. High near 62°. Winds SE at 5 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Mostly clear. Low near 42°. Winds SE at 5 mph.

EXTENDED

SUN: PM rain developing. Low: 42° High: 66° 100%

MON: Partly cloudy. Low: 56° High: 69° 10%

TUE: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 56° High: 69° 20%

WED: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 61° High: 74° 20%

THU: Mostly cloudy, rain by night. Low: 58° High: 75° 70%

FRI: Any rain departs early, then turning sunny. Low: 45° High: 61° 5%

COASTAL FORECAST SATURDAY– Choppy on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds E at 15-20 kts. Seas offshore 2-3 feet.

4Warn Weather Team on Social!

Twitter

@MetDavidPaul, @zach_hatcherwx, @AmberKulick_wx, @emilyactonwx

Facebook

WTVY 4Warn Weather Team, Chief Meteorologist David Paul, Meteorologist Amber Kulick, Meteorologist Zach Hatcher, Meteorologist Emily Acton

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.