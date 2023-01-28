Dry Saturday, Turning Wet Later Sunday

From Chief Meteorologist David Paul in the 4Warn Storm Center:
WTVY 4WARN Weather
(Source: WTVY)
By David Paul
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 6:54 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SYNOPSIS – The weekend starts cold with temperatures Saturday morning near the freezing mark, but we’ll turn warmer by afternoon. Cloud cover will be increasing, with rain likely for later Sunday afternoon and into the overnight.

TONIGHT – Mostly clear and cold. Low near 32°. Winds becoming calm.

TOMORROW – Partly cloudy. High near 62°. Winds SE at 5 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Mostly clear. Low near 42°. Winds SE at 5 mph.

EXTENDED

SUN: PM rain developing. Low: 42° High: 66° 100%

MON: Partly cloudy. Low: 56° High: 69° 10%

TUE: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 56° High: 69° 20%

WED: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 61° High: 74° 20%

THU: Mostly cloudy, rain by night. Low: 58° High: 75° 70%

FRI: Any rain departs early, then turning sunny. Low: 45° High: 61° 5%

COASTAL FORECAST SATURDAY– Choppy on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds E at 15-20 kts. Seas offshore 2-3 feet.

