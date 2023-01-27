Woman helps Enterprise area with social media

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Jeanine Roberts says she’s been helping people for as long as she can remember.

“People call me when they see a need or the find out somebody has a need,” Roberts explains, “I post it on my Facebook, and allow other people to help. So many other people want to help, they just don’t know how.”

From gathering clothing for little ones, to fixing a caved in floor--Roberts has seen it all.

“I guess the largest thing I’ve ever done is when the tornado came through and I set up a food distribution center in 2007,” Roberts says, “when Hurricane Michael hit I set up a food distribution center and supply center in Fountain, Florida and made that drive every day for about six weeks.”

Some days are easier than others, but Roberts says it’s a labor of love.

“I feel almost guilty because I get so much pleasure out of being able to help people, I almost feel like I’m getting more out of it than the people that I’m helping,” Roberts says.

Roberts assures she is not alone in this operation.

“I couldn’t do it without the community and it’s incredible what they do, they’re all so giving,” she says.

Through it all Roberts has learned that when a group comes together, they can accomplish almost anything.

“People talk bad about Facebook, and it does have bad sides to it but this is the most wonderful thing that I think I’ve seen come out of it,” says Roberts, “I post a need and immediately it’s taken care of.”

If you’re interested in learning more about helping out, you can reach out to Jeanine Roberts on her Facebook account here.

