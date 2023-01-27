WATCH: Rep. Barry Moore congratulates state champion Enterprise High wrestler

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WTVY) - Representative Barry Moore (AL-02) took some time on the floor of the U.S. House of Representatives to congratulate an Enterprise High School wrestler for winning her third straight state championship.

Evelyn Holmes-Smith, a sophomore member of the Wildcats’ wrestling team, is coming off her state title win on January 20 in Birmingham at the 2023 Alabama State Wrestling Championships. There, she pinned Weaver seventh grader Mariah Johannson in one minute and 18 seconds to earn the 120-pound title, also assisting in a 4th place overall finish for the Enterprise team.

In addition to her first-period pinfall in the championship matchup, Holmes-Smith also earned first-period pinfalls in her other 3 matchups in Birmingham. In total, Holmes-Smith finished the season 36-0, which Moore highlighted in his remarks to the House floor.

You can read Rep. Moore’s full comments below:

“Mr. Speaker, I rise today to congratulate Enterprise High School Wrestling’s Evelyn Holmes-Smith for winning the Alabama State Championship, making her a three-time state champion. Only a sophomore, Evelyn posted a 36-0 record on the season.

“Evelyn’s perfect season helped the Wildcat girls wrestling team finish fourth out of 59 teams across the state of Alabama. She hopes to continue wrestling in college and represent the United States in the Olympic Games one day.

“Evelyn is known for quick takedowns on the mat, and when she came by my office last year, she demonstrated a few of her signature wrestling moves.

“On behalf of Alabama’s Second District, I want to congratulate Evelyn Holmes-Smith and Enterprise High School Wrestling on an impressive year. Go Wildcats! Mr. Speaker, I yield back.”

