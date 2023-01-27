Sex assault accuser slams Hooper’s lawsuit against city, police 

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The woman who filed and then later asked that a sex assault charge to be dropped against a former Alabama lawmaker, who was subsequently indicted, released a statement Thursday after he filed suit against the City of Montgomery and its police department.

In early December, a Montgomery County Judge dismissed the sex abuse charge against Perry Hooper Jr. Afterward, Hooper released a statement offering his “sincerest apologies” to the woman, who publicly identified herself as Elizabeth Daly.

Daly reacted to the suit Thursday, saying she was “heartbroken” and “horrified” at the latest developments, noting she had agreed to drop the charges if Hooper would offer a public apology and “take accountability for his actions.”

Hooper now says he was “set up” by members of the police department and his “political enemies,” with his legal council pointing to a piece of video as proof he didn’t commit a crime.

Daly says, “the video, in its entirety (which is more than 2.2 seconds), tells a powerful story of sexual assault as a crime of opportunity, ownership, and degradation.”

Daly’s full statement reads:

“This is my first time to speak out or respond to these events described in Mr. Hooper’s court filings...and in my own words. As a 32-year-old woman, I, along with my beliefs, continue to evolve, as we all do throughout our lives. However, I do know and believe one thing for certain, we are all worthy of redemption. The opportunity not just for new roots, but new soil. It is this personal conviction that led me, without any pressure to do so, to seek and offer an alternative route of justice for myself and Mr. Hooper following the August evening where I was sexually assaulted while performing my duties as a hostess. In the seeking of this justice, my justice, I did not request, nor did I receive any monetary compensation.

The layers of emotion a victim carries are complex. And while our justice system offers healing to some, I believed in a healing balm of sincere atonement and the act of forgiveness would achieve redemption, as well as save me the additional turmoil of a trial. That would have further disrupted my path to healing. I communicated my wish and concern to the Grand Jury and District Attorney (where I went of my free will, only accompanied by my trusted female attorney, not my mother), regarding the true burden carried day in and day out as a victim of sexual assault. However, after the thorough and thoughtful review of the case, the Grand Jury voted, more than once to indict Mr. Hooper. At that point, I released a statement through my attorney requesting the dismissal of the charges/case. Following the statement, the case/charges were dropped, with the agreement of Mr. Hooper to publicly apologize and take accountability for his actions as well as never speak negatively about me. This agreement was reached in good faith and trust on my part, which has been betrayed and violated.

I have been in the long, slow process of healing, which has included extending sincere forgiveness to Mr. Hooper every single day, although it is now clear that my forgiveness and dismissal of charges were based on a false statement from Mr. Hooper. Yes, I am heartbroken at what I have read in the pleadings published by various media outlets yesterday, but most importantly, I am outraged as a victim, a woman, and a human being, that in the year of 2023, we are still getting sexual assault so wrong that a video of a woman being assaulted is classified as “laughable”. Sexual assault victims, women, and true men everywhere must now grapple with the knowledge that a man or anyone assuming ownership over another’s body, for any length of time, is an event to place in the “Comedy Genre”. This is a disgusting low point and is irresponsibly glorifying rape culture and misogyny. The video, in its entirety (which is more than 2.2 seconds), tells a powerful story of sexual assault as a crime of opportunity, ownership, and degradation.

I am haunted by the last words Mr. Hooper spoke that August evening after the assault transpired. As I stood in shock, humiliation, and fearful of speaking or making a noise, a gentleman with him (who was also caught off guard and in a state of shock), expressed his disdain for the conduct, stating in astonishment: " I would never get away with doing something like that!” Before I had a chance to process the assault or supportive remark and respond, Mr. Hooper interjected, stating: " I’ll get away with it, because I am Perry Hooper”. A statement I will never forget, as I knew it was meant to serve as a warning and a boast. No matter how many times I reflect and relive that particular evening, I have yet to find a “laughable” moment, as Mr. Hooper alluded to in his pleadings.

The public servants who diligently serve the City of Montgomery deserve better than the allegations leveled against them in these court filings. They viewed the surveillance video, which matched up with my statement and recollection of events. They expressed genuine empathy, care, and dedication to following the law in this matter. I would also like to express my love, gratitude, and support of my mother, Brenda Daly, who has been a powerful advocate for me, and continues to be a rock, in the midst of this storm that we were intentionally misled to believe was settled and agreed upon by both parties.”

