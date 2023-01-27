Sam’s Club driveway closure on Jan. 27

The closure will start at 8:00 a.m. and will be due to removal of old storm pipe in the area.
Those needing to access Sam’s Club will need to use the entryway between Blue Water Car Wash...
Those needing to access Sam’s Club will need to use the entryway between Blue Water Car Wash and Chick-fil-A, though drivers are advised to exercise caution travelling through the area due to construction across that portion of Ross Clark Circle.(WTVY)
By Ty Storey
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 10:01 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The secondary driveway for Sam’s Club next to Schlotzsky’s on Ross Clark Circle will be closed Friday.

The closure will start at 8:00 a.m. on January 27, and will be due to removal of old storm pipe in the area.

The driveway will be closed until the end of the day.

Those needing to access Sam’s Club will need to use the entryway between Blue Water Car Wash and Chick-fil-A, though drivers are advised to exercise caution travelling through the area due to construction across that portion of Ross Clark Circle.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Valerie Dawson Judah's booking photo.
Attorney claims police abused her, demands $2 million
Several Wiregrass area schools will be under delays or closing due to the severe weather threat...
School closings and delays for January 25
According to the Sumner County Sheriff's Office, the man died from the hunting-related accident...
Man shot, killed after dog steps on loaded gun, sheriff says
Mekhi Telfair and Koston Pierce McWaters booking photos.
Capital murder suspect Koston McWaters has revamped defense team
In a letter to shareholders, Netflix reportedly said they plan on ending free password sharing...
Netflix plans on stopping free password sharing by end of March

Latest News

Cause of price uptick
Alabama Poultry and Egg Association CEO explains egg price increase
Alabama representatives reintroduced a divisive concepts bill. This legislation bans concepts...
Lawmakers reintroduce divisive concepts bill
Our Facebook audience have their thoughts on Netflix's password sharing changes.
News 4 at 6:30 | What's Trending | 01/26/23
DL Smith, who died in Donaldson prison in October 2022.
Alabama inmate’s death appears to be caught on video; family calling for change