Sam’s Club driveway closure on Jan. 27

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The secondary driveway for Sam’s Club next to Schlotzsky’s on Ross Clark Circle will be closed Friday.

The closure will start at 8:00 a.m. on January 27, and will be due to removal of old storm pipe in the area.

The driveway will be closed until the end of the day.

Those needing to access Sam’s Club will need to use the entryway between Blue Water Car Wash and Chick-fil-A, though drivers are advised to exercise caution travelling through the area due to construction across that portion of Ross Clark Circle.

