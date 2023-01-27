Reese’s Dipped Animal Crackers are in stores now

The animal crackers come in 13 animal shapes, and are covered in peanut butter candy and milk...
The animal crackers come in 13 animal shapes, and are covered in peanut butter candy and milk chocolate, delivering the classic Reese’s taste.(The Hershey Company/PR Newswire)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 11:42 AM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HERSHEY, Pa. (Gray News) – A fan-favorite candy is being transformed into another sweet treat.

On Thursday, Hershey announced they are releasing Reese’s Dipped Animal Crackers.

“Worlds collide and this nostalgic childhood snack meets your favorite chocolate and peanut butter candy,” the company said in a news release.

The animal crackers come in 13 animal shapes, and are covered in peanut butter candy and milk chocolate, delivering the classic Reese’s taste.

The new snack is now available in stores nationwide.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Valerie Dawson Judah's booking photo.
Attorney claims police abused her, demands $2 million
Like hundreds of other congregations, Harvest had become disgusted with UMC stands on social...
Harvest bolts from UMC, denomination boosts its legal team
52-year-old Jason Hason Bright of Ozark (left) was sentenced on January 25 to 40 years in...
2 Dale County residents sentenced for sexual exploitation of a child
The Church of Jesus is now hosting services every Sunday at 10:30 a.m. and a virtual bible...
New church launches in Dothan
Blakely Police
4 additional arrests made in Blakely shooting

Latest News

GRAPHIC: Bodycam released of Paul Pelosi attack
This photo shows David DePape, the suspect in the attack on Paul Pelosi. Video released...
Video shows struggle for hammer during Pelosi attack
FILE - Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers, R-Wash., leaves the Speaker's office to walk to the House...
House GOP seeks new restrictions on use of US oil stockpile
One Wiregrass high school is shedding a light on social media safety.
G.W. Long social media education program