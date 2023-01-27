Opelika Jane Doe’s father denied bond; stepmother’s bond set

Opelika Jane Doe’s father, stepmother arrive at Lee Co. Justice Center
Opelika Jane Doe’s father, stepmother arrive at Lee Co. Justice Center(Source: Opelika Police Dept.)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 9:55 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - The father and stepmother of Opelika Jane Doe, known as Amore Wiggins, were extradited from Florida on Thursday, January 26.

Amore’s father, Lamar Vickerstaff Jr., is facing a felony murder charge, while her stepmom, Ruth Vickerstaff, is facing a failure to report a missing child charge.

In a courtroom today, Lamar Vickerstaff was denied bond by a Lee Co. judge. Ruth Vickerstaff’s bond was set for $10,000.

The Vickerstaffs arrived in Opelika on Jan. 26 to be processed before being taken to the Lee County Detention Center.

News Leader 9 had crews catch this video tonight of Ruth Vickerstaff arriving at the Lee County Justice Center.

Lamar arrived to the center in the early hours of Friday morning, as seen in the video below.

Both were being held in Jacksonville, Florida since their arrest on January 17.

In a exclusive interview, our Katrice Nolan spoke with Amore’s mom on her daughter, Amore, and on the Vickerstaffs. The full interview can be watched HERE.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Like hundreds of other congregations, Harvest had become disgusted with UMC stands on social...
Harvest bolts from UMC, denomination boosts its legal team
Valerie Dawson Judah's booking photo.
Attorney claims police abused her, demands $2 million
The Church of Jesus is now hosting services every Sunday at 10:30 a.m. and a virtual bible...
New church launches in Dothan
52-year-old Jason Hason Bright of Ozark (left) was sentenced on January 25 to 40 years in...
2 Dale County residents sentenced for sexual exploitation of a child
Blakely Police
4 additional arrests made in Blakely shooting

Latest News

Atlanta braces for Tyre Nichols' video release
Atlanta braces for potential civil unrest over Memphis police brutality case
Mark Ridgeway
Beloved faculty member identified in school bus accident at Mortimer Jordan HS
City of Tuskegee and Macon County officials working to have confederate monument removed.
Confederate group instructed to remove Tuskegee statue, court records say
Funding will provide broadband internet to 55,000 Alabama homes